x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

education

Applying to college when nothing seems normal

Applying to college during a pandemic changes everything from college visits to taking the SAT. Consultant Teri Thompson is here to help. #newdaynw
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Filling out college applications

SEATTLE — For students heading off to college or submitting applications, this is not an easy time, and not what anyone expected.

Should I take the SAT/ACT? What can I do over the summer to prepare or beef up my resume? What if I want to defer?

Certified Education Consultant Teri Thompson from Thompson College Consulting answers the questions and had specific advice for the college-bound.

Also, Margaret's dog Pip decides she wants in on the interview.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day