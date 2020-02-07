Applying to college when nothing seems normal

Applying to college during a pandemic changes everything from college visits to taking the SAT. Consultant Teri Thompson is here to help. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — For students heading off to college or submitting applications, this is not an easy time, and not what anyone expected.

Should I take the SAT/ACT? What can I do over the summer to prepare or beef up my resume? What if I want to defer?

Certified Education Consultant Teri Thompson from Thompson College Consulting answers the questions and had specific advice for the college-bound.

Also, Margaret's dog Pip decides she wants in on the interview.