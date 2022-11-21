Mount Vernon man named Washington Music Teacher of The Year

Ramon Rivera teaches mariachi song and dance, helping connect kids with their culture.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Ramon Rivera's music classes aren't so much lessons as they are a celebration.

"When we perform mariachi music it's a lot of joy," he said. "The spirit in the room changes. It' connects people."

Rivera teaches traditional Mexican mariachi song and dance at Mount Vernon High School.

"It's my job every day to make sure the world continues making beautiful music and that the youth in our community uses that music to amplify our community," he said.

Rivera was recently named Washington's music teacher of the year. He was also selected from hundreds of band directors across the country to march in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade at the beginning of the year.

Rivera is a Golden Apple and Washington State Jefferson Award Winner, as well, with a National CMA Foundation Excellence honor to his name.

He believes mariachi is connecting kids with their culture, and helping non-Latinos better understand their schoolmates.

"If we understand other people's music, we understand other people's culture," said Rivera. "Hopefully, we have fewer divisions in this country."

"Ever since I was little my grandpa would play mariachi music in the car and I would just enjoy it a lot," said 17-year-old Ashley Zuniga. "It's part of who I am."

"He really makes us feel closer, like a family," junior Karla Estevez added. "It's so cool to have that experience."

Mount Vernon High is 60% Latino. It's graduation rate is 80%, slightly lower than the state average of 84%, according to publicschoolreview.com.

That's why Rivera uses mariachi as a way to inspire students to stay in school.

"I think a lot of kids feel left out of school and a lot of kids aren't connected to school. School is supposed to be fun. The best way to bring people together is through music. Having these kids connected to school through music, their attendance is better, their grades are better, their lives are better," Rivera said.

Ultimately, all of the songs Rivera teaches are love songs for his students. He knows he's teaching them much more than notes on a page. He's teaching them how to weave those notes into the music of their lives.