'Just return the van': 2 Burien Montessori school vans stolen in just 3 weeks

BURIEN, Wash. — A Montessori school in Burien has had a van stolen not once, but twice in just three weeks.

School staff is dealing with the thefts ahead of the first day of school, which is just days away.

"This is the children's. Why are we doing this to the children?" asked Emily Stifter, the program manager at Three Tree Montessori School.

That's the question Stifter and her staff at Three Tree Montessori School in Burien are wondering after one of the school's vans was stolen Monday.

"I couldn't believe my eyes, I thought I was imagining things, that the van wasn't there,” Stifter said. “So that's when I parked my car and went inside and looked around the rest of the property to see if maybe someone had moved it, and not the case."

It's described as a blue 2004 Ford van with the license plate number: B34988Z.

This isn't the first time a van had been stolen from the school. On Aug. 15, the school's other van was stolen and later found in Federal Way, totaled.

"The van's value itself is roughly around $9,000. Buying vehicles right now is really expensive so we're looking at tens of thousands of dollars to replace these vans," Stifter said.



She said the school has no plans to buy new vans at the moment and said she's heartbroken for her students, who are set to return to class on Wednesday.

"The program uses those vans often, they get out to the community to do research projects for the classrooms, they go out to do community service for the community, so we no longer get to do that," Stifter said.



Stifter believes the school's logo on the van has likely been removed.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating and said if you see the van, you're asked to not approach it, and call the police.

"Just return the van. This really impacts a big part of the community, not just our school but the impact that our students get to make on the community," Stifter said.