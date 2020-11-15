Monroe teachers vote to delay bringing students back to class on Monday

The vote came after a preliminary agreement was made with the Monroe School District superintendent to delay bringing first-graders back to class.

MONROE, Snohomish County — Teachers in the Monroe School District announced Saturday they "will not risk student safety by adding new in-person classes on Monday."

The vote came after a preliminary agreement was made with Superintendent Justin Blasko to delay bringing first-graders back into the classroom, according to a statement from the Monroe Education Association (MEA).

The MEA said in its statement the meeting was called because, "the district had prematurely informed parents that in-person classes for first-graders would begin Monday, even though COVID-19 infections are spiking and no agreement has been reached for teachers to return to school."

The MEA said teachers are working to have an agreement in place that outlines health and safety protocols and supports needed before bringing students back.

"We’re still hearing loud and clear from our members that the district is not ready yet for students to return," said Robyn Hayashi, the MEA president in a statement. "If no agreement is in place by Nov. 30, our teachers will meet again to decide the next steps, which could include a work stoppage districtwide."

The district said it is "continuing to meet with MEA around the transition to hybrid learning."

Currently, kindergarteners and some special needs students are already attending classes at school, and the vote will allow those classes to continue.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, the Monroe School District warned families that some students may have had close contact with one person at Frank Wagner Elementary who received a positive COVID-19 test.

The district did not reveal who the person was but said they had not been at the school since Monday, Nov. 9.

In total, the district said 39 students and three staff members were identified as being at risk of exposure.