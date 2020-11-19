Monroe 1st graders return to remote learning after backlash

The Washington Education Association (WEA) says Monroe first graders will return to remote learning after just two days back in the classroom. The WEA said in a press release that "educators raised our health and safety concerns and refused to return to classrooms."

The Monroe Education Association released the following statement, “We are proud that by coming together we were able to return to online learning to be safer for our students, our staff, and our community,” said Robyn Hayashi, president of the Monroe Education Association. “We thank our families and community members who supported us as we stood up for health and safety. We will continue fighting at the table to get health and safety protocols in place as fast as possible for our front-line colleagues still in the buildings.”