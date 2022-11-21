Meridian Elementary reopens with added safety measures following lockdown

The plans include more safety officers on campus along with measures to better secure the building and changes to spaces children use.

KENT, Wash. — Students and staff at Meridian Elementary in Kent are expected to return to school Monday, Nov. 21, after it was closed for four days following a lockdown.

The school sent an email to parents and staff to outline specific added safety measures that will be in place starting Nov. 21. The plans include more safety officers on the campus, measures to better secure the building and changes to spaces children use.

An incident involving a man making threatening comments toward Meridian Elementary forced the school into lockdown on Nov. 14. The school closed for the rest of the week.

Kent Police said a 26-year-old man was armed with a rifle at home near the school on Nov. 14. Several Meridian teachers told KING 5 the man was on the school campus.

Police said he was erratic. The man was taken into custody on Nov. 16 but his current status in the booking system is unclear. KING 5 reached out to the King County Prosecutor's Office for an update on his status and has not yet heard back.

The district said it did a thorough walk-through of the school campus with safety officials and maintenance staff before establishing added safety measures.