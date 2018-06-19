Marysville Superintendent Becky Berg led her district through a school shooting, but also had plenty of success in the classroom, and now Berg has resigned.

Berg had a non-life threatening brain tumor removed in January and made the decision to resign just a few months later.

“In my letter to the community I said that this has been a pinnacle experience in my career, and it really has,” Berg said. “We have an amazing community, amazing leadership team, and fantastic students, and although we’ve been to the valley, they’ll lead this district confidently into the future. And there’s a lot of hope in Marysville and Tulalip.”

Berg moved from a district in Eastern Washington five years ago. A year after starting in Marysville, there was a school shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck that left four students dead.

“They are still in our hearts. It’s an unimaginable loss for the parents. It’s every parent’s nightmare. I will go to my grave knowing their names, knowing their families, and fighting that it never happens again,” Berg said. “For me it was a nightmare, but I believe that you're put in situations, and you just bring your best self, and you dig deep, and you are led by your values and your morals.”

Time has changed how she looks back on the school shooting.

“In 2014 I said, 'Let’s not let this define us,' but in reflecting and looking across the country, I think it’s ok if it defines us. Because we have a place in history, we have a shared experience, and now we have a voice at the table," Berg said. "We know what it’s like, and we will be engaged."

Last week Berg spoke at four graduations in the school district wearing a t-shirt that read, “Not one more: Enough is Enough.” The four students killed in the school shooting would have graduated last week.

“We’ve got to have more SRO’s (School Resource Officers) in our schools, trained experts. We’ve got to have safer buildings, we’ve got to have more mental health services for the students. And I believe we need to meet in the middle and stop shouting at each other,” Berg said. “We’ve been able to send a man to the moon, we’ve cured Polio, we can do this, though we need to put our egos aside and keep our values about making a safe place for children right at the center of the conversation.”

“I think if we can turn these horrors into a way to listen to our students, for our students to feel engaged, and for our communities to come together, then we really honor the lives lost. If we don’t it’s a very sad state of affairs,” Berg added.

Berg’s recovery is going well and she plans to take several months to let her brain heal. She says she isn’t sure what is next for her, but she knows one thing for sure.

“I’m not done fighting for kids. So I need to heal my brain a little bit more. Take some time to de-stress and relax, but I will fight for kids more, because it’s my life passion,” Berg said with a smile.

© 2018 KING