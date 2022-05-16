Policy requiring parental permission to join clubs up for a vote in the Marysville School District

Opponents of the proposal worry it will impact kids looking to join LGBTQ+ clubs.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — At a school board meeting Monday night, the Marysville School District’s Board of Directors said it plans to vote on a district policy that would require students to get their parents’ permission to join extracurriculars. Board action is scheduled for June 6th.

The majority of public comment at Monday night’s meeting was from people asking the school board not to adopt the policy. Opponents worry it will impact kids looking to join LGBTQ+ clubs.

Before the meeting students, parents, teachers and politicians rallied outside Cedarcrest Middle School to get the attention of the Marysville Board of Directors.

“Stand up against the school board about their recent policy,” said Marysville Getchell High School student James Deleon. “I’m afraid about our students having to be afraid of telling their parents they’re joining a Safe Space club.”

Sophomore Haley Brewster runs her school's LGBTQ Alliance Club. She said she’s demonstrating for her peers who couldn’t speak out, too afraid of what their parents might think.

“They have those Safe Spaces at school for a reason. So, they don't have to come to their parents and be like ‘This is who I am.’ and have to fear their parents could kick them out or something. We don't want that for students,” said Brewster.

Inside the meeting, people spoke in support of the policy via public comment.

“Parents have every right to guide their children according to their family values. It is not up to the school to place their values upon your child,” one community member said.

State Representative Emily Wicks also spoke out. Wicks grew up in the district and feels this policy is unnecessary for parents.

“If they want their kid to not participate in something and they're an engaged and involved parent they can already do that,” said Wicks, “It’s not just about LGBTQ. We have students that want to join the chess club or robotics club, and this is just another layer for their parents to have to sign that.”

Despite labeling tonight's meeting as "Board Action" the board of directors decided the policy needs more discussion. The panel said there would be a third meeting on June 6th.