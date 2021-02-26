Lake Washington students grades 6-12 will not return to classrooms this school year

The district said secondary students will continue with remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

The Lake Washington School District announced Thursday that secondary students will stay in a remote learning model for the remainder of the school year. Secondary students include grades 6-12.

LWSD explained on its website, "After analyzing a number of factors, the District has determined that the shift to a hybrid model and disruptions to schedules would create more challenges and problems for secondary students than benefits."

Lake Washington serves about 30,000 students in 54 schools, including families from Kirkland, Redmond, Sammamish and portions of Bellevue, Woodinville and unincorporated King County.

The district provided examples for supporting students during remote learning, including some in-person activities around academics, social support and athletic endeavors.

"Superintendent Dr. Jon Holmen will release a live-recorded message for secondary families on Friday providing additional information about the decision to maintain the current remote instructional model," the district posted.

Kindergarteners and 1st-grade students in the LWSD were brought back to classrooms on Feb. 18. The district plans to bring grades 2-5 back to campus between March 18-30.