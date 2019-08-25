LA CENTER, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 22, 2019, after the teachers voted to strike if a contract agreement wasn't reached by the start of the school year.

The La Center School District and the La Center Education Association have reached a tentative contract agreement, the district announced Sunday morning.

School will start on time and athletics will happen as planned. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 28.

Last week, teachers voted 75 to 1 to strike if a contract agreement wasn't reached before the start of the school year.

The details of the contract agreement between the district and the teachers union will be released after a ratification vote and approval by the school board, which is scheduled to happen Tuesday.

"We’re thankful to have reached a tentative resolution," said Dave Holmes, superintendent of La Center School District. "We’re now committed to refocusing and reunifying around our shared passion: student learning."

La Center was one of the only school districts in Clark County that avoided a strike last year. Teachers picketed in the Vancouver, Evergreen, and Battle Ground School Districts before contract agreements were reached.

