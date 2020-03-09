King County opening 34 health centers on school campuses for student care

These centers will offer primary care for students, including services like seasonal vaccines, dental care and mental health counseling.

WASHINGTON — Health centers for students will be opening at 34 schools across King County this month to offer services even while students are learning online.

The health centers serve any student enrolled in the participating school districts. They operate at 27 Seattle Public Schools, including all high schools and middle schools, along with a number of elementary schools.

Five additional centers serve students in the Bellevue, Highline, Renton, and Vashon school districts. The centers are independent clinics based inside schools or on school campuses, staffed by health professionals.