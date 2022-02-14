Washington school district defies state mask mandate for schools

This ruling violates Gov. Inslee's mask mandate, meaning the school district could lose out on state funding.

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — School board members in Kettle Falls voted Monday night to make masks optional for students and staff effectively immediately.

The decision violates Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandate— the district could lose out on state funding.

"No one has voted to unmask at this time across our state, not a single district,” said Kettle Falls school board chairman Matt Langrehr.

Gov. Inslee announced plans to start easing some mask mandates at a press conference last week saying “the day is coming” when the state will no longer need them. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal urged the governor to make masks optional in the classroom.

"It's time to make the next transition in this pandemic and that is likely a mask optional but our schools are ready to make this transition,” Reykdal said.

With that news, some school board members wanted the district to wait it out.

“I am all for de-masking our kids, I do have concern with the liabilities we would take on,” board member Chip Johnson said. “It’s simply a matter of days or a couple of weeks before our state lifts the mandate,” Langrehr added. Both men abstained from voting Monday night, three other board members agreed to make masks optional.

“I wish I felt the same, that I was confident in change coming soon but I have heard that for two years,” board member Brett McKern said.

A spokesperson from the State Superintendent’s Office (OSPI) told KREM 2 districts willfully violating the mandate will get an official notice. If the issue is not corrected within 20 days, the state will withhold a monthly payment and will reduce funding until corrective action is taken.

In a statement, Governor Press Secretary Mike Faulk said in part: