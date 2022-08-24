Kent teachers strike delays first day of school

Educators are seeking a "modest pay increase" among other issues, which the union claims the district has enough money to fund.

KENT, Wash. — The Kent School District announced on their website that there will be no school on the scheduled first day due to a teacher strike.

School is supposed to begin on Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to the Kent School District website, high school and middle school offices and the district central office will remain open. They are also continuing high school sports programs. All elementary and middle school activities are postponed until further notice. Meal service will resume when school begins.

The Kent Education Association said union members have been "surprised and disappointed that the district has repeatedly floated several anti-union proposals, including language on discrimination."

Educators are seeking a "modest pay increase" among other issues, which the union claims the district has enough money to fund.

Layla Jones, the vice president of Kent Education Association, said contract talks have not been going well.

“We started meeting in July. We were prepared to start bargaining in May, and it was delayed, delayed, delayed,” said Jones. “Our priorities are mostly student-centered. We want caseload and class sizes manageable so we can support our students' needs.”



Jones also says Kent is behind neighboring school districts when it comes to pay.

“We want to maintain competitive salaries so that we don't continue to lose teachers to our neighboring districts,” she said.

The union also passed a vote of no confidence in the Kent School Board and Superintendent Isreal Vela.