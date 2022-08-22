Kent teachers meet to discuss contract negotiations with first day of school days away

In Kent, school is supposed to start this week, but contract negotiations for the district’s teachers are still underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash. — In Kent, school is supposed to start this week, but contract negotiations for the district’s teachers are still underway.

The Kent Education Association, the union that represents more than 1,800 teachers, held a meeting on Monday night to discuss the state of negotiations.

As families soak up the last days of summer vacation, in Kent, there are doubts about the first day of school.

"Not exactly sure what is going to happen, but there are rumors that there might be a strike, so my summer might become a few days longer,” said Madeline Goldsmith.

Goldsmith is planning on starting her senior year at Kentwood High. It is in a district that has more than 40 schools and academies that 24,983 students attend. First through 12th grades are supposed to be back in the classroom this Thursday.

Layla Jones, the Vice President of Kent Education Association said contract talks have not been going well.

“We started meeting in July. We were prepared to start bargaining in May, and it was delayed, delayed, delayed,” said Jones. “Our priorities are mostly student-centered. We want caseload and class sizes manageable so we can support our student's needs.”



Jones also says Kent is behind neighboring school districts when it comes to pay.

“We want to maintain competitive salaries so that we don't continue to lose teachers to our neighboring districts,” she said.

We requested an interview with the school district, and received a message from a district spokesperson that says in part, "what we know is best for students is for school to begin on time and we are working toward this goal."

“My first reaction was, oh no not again. I thought the district had learned a lesson back in ’09,” said Lisa Brackin, the Former Union President.

She says teachers were picketing in 2009.

“The strike lasted 18 calendar days,” Brackin said.

Right now, Jones says she sees where the union and district are far apart.

“We are not anywhere near any of the student supports, getting those things met, and we are nowhere near getting the competitive salaries,” she said.