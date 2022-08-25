Classes canceled for Kent School District for the second day as teacher strike continues

The first day of school was delayed again amid a strike and work stoppage.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash. — The first day of school was delayed for the second time in the Kent School District as teachers continue to strike.

The district tweeted that classes are canceled on Friday, Aug. 26.

The delay comes as Kent teachers are striking during contract negotiations with the district. The Kent Educators Association is arguing for higher pay and more manageable caseloads and class sizes.

Teachers spent Thursday striking outside their school buildings, raising awareness about the measures they're bargaining for with the district.

Connie Compton is a special education teacher and picketed outside Jenkins Creek Elementary. She says along with a raise in pay, teachers are asking for more support staff to help students and for smaller class sizes.

“We want to be in the classroom.”

Teachers from Kent Education Association are striking at 42 schools on what would have been 1st day of class - now postponed. Crowd at Jenkins says they want smaller class sizes, more health supports for students & wage increases. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/NqTJ3hwmHi — erica zucco (@ericazucco) August 25, 2022

"I'm supposed to only have 30 students on my caseload, last year I had up to 41," Compton said. "I can't provide the services students need when I have a caseload like that."

"I want [parents] to know we're here because we care about their kids," Compton said.

The Kent Education Association voted to authorize the strike on Tuesday cautioning that they would issue a work stoppage if a contract was not reached by Wednesday. The union also passed a vote of no confidence in the district superintendent and school board.

The district's superintendent referenced the ongoing negotiations in a regular school board meeting Wednesday, saying that everyone has the interest of students in mind.

The district said it remained "committed to reaching an agreement and starting school as soon as possible."

The start of school is delayed due to a strike/work stoppage by the Kent Education Association (KEA). We are negotiating with our labor partners and remain committed to reaching an agreement and starting school as soon as possible.



Click here for more: https://t.co/tEXUwULLtf. pic.twitter.com/mBQsj9bKyD — Kent School District (@KentSchools415) August 25, 2022