Kent School District to vote on ban of book featuring LGBTQ+ content

"Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)" has drawn criticism from parents and staff in the school district.

KENT, Wash. — The Kent School District will vote Wednesday whether to ban a book from its middle school libraries. The Washington chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is threatening possible legal action if the book is removed.

For months, Kent librarians have been working to address concerns surrounding a book titled "Jack of Heart (And Other Parts).” The book is about a LGBTQ+ student who is blackmailed.

“The main story is about him trying to figure out what's going on here and protect himself and how he's not getting support from the school administration or even some of his peers,” said Scott Quinn, a librarian at Meeker Middle Scholl in Kent.

The book was found at Cedar Heights Middle School and was challenged by Keri Allsop, who claims to be a parent or guardian of a student in the district. The book covers topics involving sex, and drugs, and uses profanity.

A 15-person Instructional Material Committee voted 12-to-3 to remove the book. Cedar Heights Middle School's principal also thinks the book should be removed. The principal said in a letter it's not appropriate for kids ages 12 to 13. The school board will vote Wednesday on whether to formally ban it from the library.

The book isn't required reading. District librarians believe it's appropriate and beneficial for some older middle school students.

“It covers a lot of issues that are relevant to some of our LGBTQ students. That's why when we were looking at it, we wanted to have it available as an option if students were at a point where they needed that,” Quinn said.

If the board votes to ban the book, it likely won't be the end of this dispute.

“We have reason to believe that there are groups that will challenge the legitimacy of the ban,” said Quinn.

Those groups include the ACLU-Washington and the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network. The groups sent a letter to the district Monday calling the potential ban unconstitutional.

"The board has no basis for denying student access to a specific book based on the disagreement and discomfort of certain parents with the book's content,” the ACLU wrote in its letter.

Librarians plan to plead their case to keep “Jack of Hearts” at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Depending on the vote, the ACLU could take legal action.

“We plan to continue monitoring this situation and will determine how to proceed following the June 8, 2022 board meeting. A prompt correction to the decision to remove this book is necessary,” said the letter.