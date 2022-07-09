Kent teachers reach tentative agreement with school district

The Kent Education Association said it reached a tentative agreement with the school district early Wednesday morning. Educators have been on strike since Aug. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT, Wash. — The union representing teachers in Kent has reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the Kent School District (KSD).

The Kent Education Association (KEA) posted on Facebook Wednesday that the union reached a tentative agreement with the district “in the wee hours of the morning.”

The union said there would be no picketing Wednesday morning, but “afternoon community events can still take place.”

Union members are expected to vote on the agreement Wednesday night. If it's ratified, classes will begin Thursday.

Educators in the district have been on strike since Aug. 25, delaying more than a week of school. The KEA has been bargaining for higher wages, lower class sizes and more manageable caseloads.

The union said KSD officials and KEA representatives have been bargaining toward a new contract throughout the summer.

Free meals for KSD students are available starting Sept. 7 until school begins, according to the district’s website. Click here for more information and a list of meal pickup locations.

The KSD is the fourth largest school district in Washington state.

Kent is among several western Washington school districts where teachers are either striking or poised to strike over pay increases, classroom sizes and workloads.

The Eatonville School District delayed the first day of school as teachers go on strike beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7. The district and the Eatonville Education Association failed to reach an agreement in contract negotiations Tuesday. Educators are planning to picket at various school sites Wednesday.