Kent School District classes canceled for third day as teacher strike continues

KENT, Wash. — The first day of school was canceled for the third time in the Kent School District due to the ongoing teacher's strike.

The Kent School District tweeted Sunday evening that there would be no school Monday.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time and look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to school as soon as possible," the district said in a tweet.

The Kent Education Association said the organization and the district held negotiations over the weekend but said there was not any progress.

The Kent Education Association voted to authorize the strike Tuesday cautioning that they would issue a work stoppage if a contract was not reached by Wednesday. The union also passed a vote of no confidence in the district superintendent and school board.

The group is arguing for higher pay and more manageable caseloads and class sizes.

"I'm supposed to only have 30 students on my caseload, last year I had up to 41," said Connie Compton, a special education teacher that picketed outside Jenkins Creek Elementary Thursday. "I can't provide the services students need when I have a caseload like that. I want [parents] to know we're here because we care about their kids."

The district's superintendent referenced the ongoing negotiations in a regular school board meeting Wednesday, saying that everyone has the interest of students in mind.