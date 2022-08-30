Two Kent mothers offering free lunch to kids as teacher strike continues

As of October of last year, about 53 percent of the nearly 25,000 students enrolled in KSD rely on free and reduced lunches, according to state data.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash. — With teachers from the Kent School District (KSD) still on strike, some parents are now stepping up to make sure students, especially those relying on free-and-reduced lunches, are getting the meals they need.

Two mothers from Grass Lake Elementary School, started a grassroots free lunch program over the weekend, to make sure students don’t have to worry about where they’ll get lunch.

Last Friday, Jennifer Liggett Giampapa was faced with her own pop quiz.

“I woke up Friday morning, and I went to make lunches for my kids for the day and it hit me, what are we doing for the kids in the community right now? And so that’s where that spark came from,” said Giampapa.

As of October of last year, about 53% of the nearly 25,000 students enrolled in KSD rely on free and reduced lunches, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Through other district parents, Giampapa was able to connect with fellow Grass Lake Elementary school mother Meg Heron, who happened to be organizing a sign-up sheet for people to bring food and drinks for teachers picketing, which inspired both mothers to create this program.

“Both of us caring about the students in the community and making sure that they’re taken care of whether schools in session or not,” said Heron.

The program is not associated with the district. Other families have expressed appreciation for the free food while school is not in session.

“I think it’s amazing that they’re out they’re out here providing for these children and for my family and for any family that would need help, I think it’s great that we’re coming together as a community and making sure there’s not just a lunch for one family, there’s lunch for many families,” said Patricia McAdams

Despite these two women only knowing each other for a couple of days, they consider each other soul sisters and plan on offering lunches at seven different schools within the district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for however long the strike continues.

“If this ever happens again we don’t want this to happen, we don’t want the children to be unfed,” said Giampapa.