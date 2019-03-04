A group of Issaquah High School students walked out of class Wednesday following a racist incident involving two of their peers.

A photo was posted on social media that showed two students smiling in front of a sign with the message: "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but instead I pick you." The sign was an invitation to Tolo from a white female student to a white male student.

Students who organized Wednesday's walk-out said Issaquah High School has dealt with racial inequality and insensitivity for far too long.

Organizers said, "The students at Issaquah High School today are choosing to remove themselves from the shadow of some of the ignorance and hate that has come before us and create a new reputation for Issaquah High School. One of equity, kindness and action."

WATCH: Issaquah students walk out of class

“We need to decide what as a nation we are standing for," said senior Dylan Hepworth. "And what we’re going to fix and change the problems in America.”

One student organizer named Alex said the main goal of the event was to show that the high school and greater Issaquah community doesn't hold the same beliefs as those demonstrated in the controversial photo. He said this isn't an opportunity to target an individual, but to speak in general and spark change.

“It can often feel like the burden to speak up against these injustices lies with those they are targeted towards," said senior Lauren Campbell. "But the people who saw what happened and chose not to stay silent have truly used their power to strive towards a difference. These are the people I want to be highlighted when someone thinks of Issaquah.”

"We are more than a poster, more than a tweet," she said. "We are the people of Issaquah and we cannot and will not be defined by the actions of an individual.”

The district's Executive Director of Communications L. Michelle said they were aware of the walkout.

"Staff is not involved except in the capacity of ensuring student safety and providing guidance to students and their families," Michelle wrote.

She said that due to federal student privacy laws, the district cannot disclose what disciplinary action has or will be taken against the students involved in the racist incident.

After learning of the post, district Superintendent Ron Thiele sent out a letter stating the school community is "deeply troubled, discouraged, and, quite frankly, appalled by the racially insensitive social media post..."

"The words and actions of the students involved are not consistent with our beliefs and values as a District and we are truly saddened by the negative impact this has had on our entire community, particularly our students of color," Thiele wrote.

Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self, from Washington's 21st legislative district, called it sad.

"At worst it is malicious and mean and at best it is ignorant, and either way we need to change that," she said.

Students rejected the message of the original sign - and offered there own.

"We are Issaquah, and we are the change," said one student, to cheers.