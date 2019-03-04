Issaquah High School students are planning a walkout following a racially-insensitive post from two of their peers.

A Facebook post promoting the event states the high school has dealt with racial inequality and insensitivity for "far too long."

"The students at Issaquah High School today are choosing to remove themselves from the shadow of some of the ignorance and hate that has come before us and create a new reputation for Issaquah High School. One of equity, kindness and action," the post reads.

The district's Executive Director of Communications L. Michelle says the they are aware of the walkout.

"Staff is not involved except in the capacity of ensuring student safety and providing guidance to students and their families," Michelle wrote.

The school district is investigating a post on social media that shows a male student standing next to a female student who is asking him to a school dance by holding a sign with the message, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but instead I pick you."

Michelle says due to federal student privacy laws, the district cannot disclose what disciplinary action has or will be taken.

After learning of the post, district Superintendent Ron Thiele sent out a letter stating the school community is "deeply troubled, discouraged, and, quite frankly, appalled by the racially insensitive social media post..."

"The words and actions of the students involved are not consistent with our beliefs and values as a District and we are truly saddened by the negative impact this has had on our entire community, particularly our students of color," Thiele wrote.

Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self, from Washington's 21st legislative district, called it sad.

"At worst it is malicious and mean and at best it is ignorant, and either way we need to change that," she said.