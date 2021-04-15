Issaquah School District layoffs considered amid budget shortfall

The Issaquah School District faces a $36.7 million shortfall for the next school year and could lay off employees to make up the deficit.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Up to 300 Issaquah School District employees could lose their jobs as the district faces a budget shortfall.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, board members discussed the next steps to combat a projected $36.7 million deficit for the 2021-22 school year.

To make up part of the deficit, the board proposed laying off staff members to save $22 million. The plan included reductions to food service workers, paraprofessionals, building administration and deans, counselors and coaches.

The board needs to make a decision by May 15.

Lack of funds stemming from decreasing enrollment and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic has created the “perfect financial storm,” according to the district.

Over a two-year period, the district projects 1,652 students will have left the district, including 1,180 students who left last year. The district projects another 472 will leave next year, leading to decreased revenues.

Remote learning also reduced funding for food services and transportation, as well as lost tuition and fees for before and after school care.

Teachers spoke out at the meeting against the layoffs, urging board members to find another way.