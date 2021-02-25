Issaquah parents rally for return to in-person learning

Parents are pushing for their older students in the Issaquah School District to return to the classrooms this school year.

Parents of Issaquah public school students held a rally Wednesday, pushing for schools to reopen. The Issaquah School District started hybrid learning for kindergarten and first grade on Feb. 11 and will use the same model to bring back second and third-grade students on March 4.

The district is still in bargaining discussions for the return of older students.

"Not only have our schools been closed since March 12, but most children -- and when I say most I'm talking about 99% -- have not even stepped inside their school building,” said parent Katelyn Shriber.

She has two high school-age kids and said they are missing out on crucial aspects of the school experience.

“Not being able to go inside and work on a biology lab, or not being able to have a one-on-one conversation with a teacher. Not to mention all the clubs and other things that make a high school life so rich. They are getting nothing, no ability to do any of those things right now,” she said.

Shriber understands teachers and unions wanting vaccinations first, but she believes safety can still be achieved during in-person learning.

"While there is a risk, it can be done. It is safe to go back to school without a vaccine,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health issued their fourth report on the return to in-person learning with several key findings.