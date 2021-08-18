Inslee, state superintendent to discuss response to COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday

As educators and students prepare to return to the classroom, state leaders are discussing the ongoing pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will discuss Washington state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Inslee and Reykdal will be joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah at Lincoln Elementary School in Olympia at 2:30 p.m. KING 5 will stream the press conference in this story and on the KING 5 YouTube page.

The news conference is being held as educators and students prepare for the 2021-22 school year and a return to in-person learning.

On Aug. 13, Reykdal called on Inslee to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment for all K-12 public school employees. The call for the mandate followed Inslee's announcement that all state and health care employees need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 - receiving their final shot by Oct. 4.

As teachers and students prepare to head back to in-person learning, case rates are rising in Washington residents 19 and younger, mostly due to the delta variant, Reykdal said.

"There is turbulence ahead and we can see it in the data and the research. We can see it when we don’t follow mask orders. We can see it when we don’t vaccinate," he said.

Currently, district leaders estimate about 70% of school personnel have been vaccinated, with vaccination rates for teachers landing somewhere around 75%.

Reykdal also asked that employees who choose not to get vaccinated be subject to "non-disciplinary dismissal" from their jobs, excluding employees who get a medical or religious exemption.

Julie Popper, a spokesperson for the Washington Education Association (WEA), a union representing public school employees, previously said the association believes in following the latest recommendations from public health experts.

"If the governor determines a vaccine mandate is necessary, WEA members will be subject to that order," said Popper.