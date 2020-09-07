Rep. Pramila Jayapal responded on ICE's new policy on International Students Exemption

Many colleges and universities moved to online-only classes since the stay-at-home order issued.
Early this week -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced new policies that would require non-immigrant students to attend classes in person, or they would need to go back to their home countries to take online classes this Fall 2020.
In response, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Trump administration on Wednesday (7/9), seeking to block the order.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal serves on subcommittees involving Immigration & Border Security as well as education shared her thoughts on this decision.
