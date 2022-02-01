Hundreds of schools delayed or closed in western Washington Monday

Weather issues have caused delays throughout the region.

Hundreds of schools throughout western Washington are either delayed or canceled Monday as students return from winter break.

Many of those schools are on two-hour delay citing weather-related reasons. Buses for some are on snow routes.

The schedule chances and cancellations come as some areas continue to deal with winter weather and the aftermath of two snowstorms that began after Christmas and continued into last week.

There's a chance for a rain-snow mix for portions of the lowlands Monday morning. By Sunday night, easterly winds were keeping temperatures near freezing in the Cascade foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a Flood Advisory is in effect for the east side of Puget Sound, including areas around Seattle and Everett.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the coast, as well as portions of Kitsap County and the south Sound area.