Port of Seattle committed to supporting human trafficking victims

Signs around Seattle created by Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST) teach people how to spot human trafficking

SEATTLE — The physical and emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more vulnerable to human trafficking than before. That being said, raising awareness is increasingly important in stopping and preventing these horrific crimes.

Seattle-based nonprofit Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST) is the first organization in the country dedicated entirely to working with businesses to disrupt human trafficking. To chat more about their work, including one campaign that instilled educational diagrams throughout SeaTac Airport, is CEO Mar Brettmann and Human Trafficking Survivor & Victim Advocate Rebekah Covington.

If you need help, or if you see something that may be human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or Text 233733 (BEFREE).