Graduates preparing to enter job market rife with opportunity, competition

"It's nerve-wracking, we all are trying to figure out where to go, what route. The state of the economy and everything isn't helping either, applying for jobs is nerve wrecking," said Nafisa Omar who graduated UW on Saturday.

According to job website ZipRecruiter , the employment market is hot, with around two job openings for every unemployed person. The company said many employers are lowering their experience requirements for some roles, once unattainable for recent grads. ZipRecruiter also said their research shows employers are offering better compensation and benefits.

"They're worth more, and that they deserve benefits or they deserve more from their managers, that they don't treat them with the respect that they deserve and I think that it's really great that they're able to do that and recognize that within themselves," Cynthia Nuno said.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the unemployment rate for May was 3.6% for the third month in a row, which means about six million people are unemployed. It is this low rate that has graduates optimistic for their own job search.



"I'm feeling hopeful in terms of I hope that more graduates are coming, we're going to go into the workforce and hopefully change is going to happen,” said Omar.