Washington to spend $24 million in COVID relief funds for remote learning devices

The state will purchase approximately 64,000 computing devices for students across Washington who are remote learning due to the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Students who are struggling with remote learning in Washington state because of a lack of devices or access to internet could soon get some relief.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday the state is allocating $24 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to purchase approximately 64,000 computing devices for students across the state, according to a statement from the governor's office.

“Having their own device is vital to students and staff participating and succeeding in distance learning,” Inslee said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown challenges at every Washingtonian, especially working families and students — having the proper equipment to navigate their new educational reality shouldn’t be one of those challenges.”

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) has also allocated $8.8 million in CARES Act funds to buy internet plans for 60,000 families across the state who cannot afford them, officials said.

Access to the internet has been an issue for numerous families since the coronavirus pandemic forced most districts to go to remote learning.

In the North Mason School District, Superintendent Dana Rosenbach estimates 10% to 15% of her students don’t have reliable internet at home. She said the district has worked to reduce that number this fall.

For many parents living in rural areas, a lack of internet access means they have to take their children to friend's houses in neighboring cities where they do have access.

“If we don’t finish our school work, then we’re behind and we have to catch up the next day. And if we don’t catch up, we’re even more behind,” said 13-year old Autrianna, who is learning algebra online. She is in the North Mason School District and travels to a friend's house in Shelton to use the internet.

The governor's office said the state has also set up more than 600 WiFi hotspots to help families gain internet access. Inslee is also reviewing proposals to further speed up the state's path to universal broadband connection, officials said.

In the meantime, Inslee will work with the Educational Service Districts and OSPI to identify which districts will get the first shipment of computing devices.