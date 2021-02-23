Governor Jay Inslee to visit Spokane's Stevens Elementary School

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will be visiting Spokane's Stevens Elementary School on Tuesday to see how the school is working to return students to the classroom.
According to the governor's office, he will be touring the school at 11:30 a.m. and will speak to the media afterwards. The tour will include stops in classrooms and a listening session with the governor and teachers, staff and school leadership, according to the governor's office.
Spokane Public Schools' plan to bring back students to the classroom included fifth- and sixth-graders starting with a hybrid model on Feb. 17. Phase three of the district's plan would bring middle and high schoolers back with a hybrid model on March 1. The district has to satisfy a set of criteria -- including contact tracing, two-week evaluation periods between bringing grades back and cleaning and sanitary protocols -- to bring students back into classrooms.