Governor Jay Inslee to visit Spokane's Stevens Elementary School

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will be visiting Spokane's Stevens Elementary School on Tuesday to see how the school is working to return students to the classroom.

According to the governor's office, he will be touring the school at 11:30 a.m. and will speak to the media afterwards. The tour will include stops in classrooms and a listening session with the governor and teachers, staff and school leadership, according to the governor's office.