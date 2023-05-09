First day of school: Bellevue welcomes new students following consolidation

Former Wilburton and Eastgate students have been assigned to Clyde Hill, Enatai and Spiritridge Elementary schools for this school year.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Students who were once part of the Wilburton and Eastgate elementary school communities will start at new schools as of Sept. 5.

The two schools consolidated after the Bellevue School District’s Board of Education approved the plan this past March.

Former Wilburton and Eastgate students have been assigned to Clyde Hill, Enatai and Spiritridge Emelementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Other changes for the new school year include the district’s implementation of an Arabic Heritage Language program, which the district said will be part of an “innovative approach “ to attest and retain students.

Earlier in the year, school communities, considered for the consolidation plan rallied to save their schools. Several teachers, families, and students who spoke with KING 5 said they had concerns about losing their neighborhood schools. In addition, parents and teachers told KING 5 there were concerns about young students who were in their first few years of learning, having to start all over again at a new school.

To prepare for these changes and the new school year, the district held some summer events for students who were impacted by the consolidation plan. The goal was to welcome new students and help families feel connected to their new schools.

The district’s chief of schools, Heather Sánchez, spoke to KING 5 Tuesday morning about the new year school year, what was done to prepare for the first day and how excitement has been building within school communities.