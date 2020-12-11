Federal Way reaches settlement with DOJ over school bullying

The DOJ stepped in because the district had failed to adequately respond to students' complaints that they were physically and verbally harassed by their peers.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way Public Schools has agreed to better track and prevent bullying as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The DOJ said Thursday it stepped in because the district had failed to adequately respond to students' complaints that they were physically and verbally harassed by their peers because of their religion or national origin.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said Federal Way immediately agreed to take steps to improve, including by working with a consultant to update its anti-harassment policies and training staff members on how to properly communicate with parents and guardians who are not proficient in English.

“Every student should be able to attend school without fear of being harassed and bullied because of his or her skin color or religious beliefs,” said Moran in a prepared statement. “I am encouraged by Federal Way’s willingness to take immediate steps to ensure that students attending its schools are free of this type of harassment and bullying.”