Dr. Mary Cullinan steps down as president of Eastern Washington University

Eastern Washington University held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning where the university's president stepped down from her position.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University's Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning where president Dr. Mary Cullinan stepped down from her position.

The university's provost, Dr. David May, was appointed interim president for the next two years while EWU searches for a permanent replacement.

Dr. Cullinan will serve as a special assistant to the president until Sept. 18, 2020.

"Today I'm going to step down from the Eastern presidency, and I want to say that I have been honored to serve as Eastern Washington University's first female president," Dr. Cullinan said during the meeting.

Previously, EWU's faculty senate gave a vote of no confidence in Dr. Cullinan. Faculty Senate President Julia Smith said the senate took the steps to make the vote after the university failed to make changes to address concerns with the president's leadership.

"Long-standing concerns about her leadership have been discussed quietly for years. As it's become clear that those quiet conversations were not leading to change, the faculty decided to speak with a louder and more unified voice, voting we do not have confidence in Mary Cullinan on June 22," the senate's statement reads in part.