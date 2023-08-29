Teachers in a second Clark County school district go on strike; Evergreen schools closed Wednesday

Camas teachers went on strike Monday, delaying the start of school. Battle Ground teachers could also strike Wednesday, but a final decision is still pending.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Teachers at Evergreen Public Schools are officially going on strike Wednesday, making it the second school in Clark County to have the start of the school year delayed. Camas School District teachers went on strike on Monday. Teachers at Battle Ground Public Schools are also geared up for a strike starting Wednesday, but have not yet announced a final decision.

Evergreen Public Schools confirmed on the district website Tuesday evening that all schools would be closed Wednesday due to a teacher strike. The district and the Evergreen Education Association held another round of bargaining Tuesday to try to avert a strike, but the district's announcement indicates they didn't reach a deal.

The Battle Ground Education Association was also set to continue bargaining with Battle Ground Public Schools Tuesday, but the district and union have not yet said whether the union will follow through on its own planned strike.

Classes were supposed to start Monday for the Camas School District, but the Camas Education Association announced Sunday evening that negotiations had failed to produce an agreement, and the district confirmed that classes would be canceled. Camas teachers began striking Monday morning and remained on strike Tuesday.

This is the first time Camas teachers have gone on strike; Evergreen and Battle Ground both went on strike at the start of the school year in 2018 along with many other Southwest Washington districts. Camas teachers were poised to join them, but reached a deal with the district two days before classes began. Ridgefield teachers went on strike again last year.

Pay, class sizes and teacher planning time have been key issues in bargaining with all three unions, although there have also been some more specific demands; Camas teachers say they want more equitable funding for PE, libraries and music and Evergreen teachers are pushing for more support for students with special needs.