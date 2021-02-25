Edmonds students grades 3-12 won't return to classrooms this school year

The Edmonds School District announced students in 3rd grade and above won't attend in-person learning this school year.

Students from 3rd grade to 12th grade in the Edmonds School District will not return to in-person learning this school year, the district announced Wednesday.

Edmonds children in kindergarten through 2nd grade will return to campus in phases, starting March 22.

The Edmonds School District sent the following letter to staff on Wednesday:

"Due to the complexity of negotiating working conditions and the logistics of bringing more students to campus in the A/B hybrid model, the Edmonds Education Association and the district do not see that it is feasible to implement Stage 3 (3rd-6th grades) or Stage 4 (7th-12th grades) before the end of this school year.

Stages 3 and 4 would likely not return to the classroom until May, leaving very few days of in-person instruction remaining as the school year ends at the end of June. The district is committed to working on other in-person opportunities and enrichment for students in grades 3-12, using indoor and outdoor spaces."

On Feb. 19, the district outlined plans for Stage 2, which brings back kindergarten through 2nd grade in a hybrid learning model, along with additional Special Education and Early Childhood programs.

Edmonds 2nd grade students will return to campus on March 22, 1st graders return on March 29 and kindergartners are due back in class on April 12.

The district posted the following:

"The Edmonds School District and the Edmonds Education Association (EEA), which includes our certificated teachers, have reached a tentative agreement on Stage 2 of our re-entry plan. Stage 2 offers in-person learning in the A/B hybrid model (students attend in-person either Mondays/Thursdays -OR- Tuesdays/Fridays) for kindergarten, 1st grade, 2nd grade, and additional Special Education and Early Childhood programs.