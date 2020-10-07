Edmonds School District will have mix of remote, in-person learning in fall

Students in the Edmonds School District will split their time between in-person learning and online learning in the fall, or online learning only.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District will use a hybrid learning model in the fall that allows students to either split their time between in-person learning and remote learning, or participate in online-only learning.

Under the hybrid model, students who are attending in-person classes in the fall will be split into two groups. They will attend classes two days a week and online classes three days a week.

In-person classes will be held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be remote learning for everyone, allowing for deep cleaning of buildings.

The model was chosen because the district is "not able to accommodate all students in schools at the same time and also maintain student and staff safety" when it comes to proper social distancing, among other requirements.

Families will also have the option to continue with full-time remote learning.

The district is studying an option for preschool through first grade that would allow students to attend school four days a week. That is contingent upon space.

The district says it is continuing to plan for the possibility of a return to remote-only learning, should the state or local health departments determine it necessary.

All public and private K-12 schools were closed March 17 when the coronavirus pandemic forced districts to shift to remote learning.

On June 11, the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction released guidance for fall learning, including requirements that students and staff wear masks and social distance if in-person classes resume.

Over the summer, districts are rearranging classrooms and common spaces and developing new protocols to maintain distance.