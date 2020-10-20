Edmonds offers program for elementary students to learn together in small pods

Public schools are still closed in Edmonds, but a community center is offering small classroom settings as an option for families.

EDMONDS, Wash — Monday was like another first day of school for some students in Edmonds.

Second through sixth graders now have the option to attend remote learning in group pods at the Frances Anderson community center. L.E.A.P. is the city's Learning Enhancement and Activities Program sponsored by the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

The building used to be a school and it's acting as one, once again.

"The kids were very excited to see some other kids and see some friends," said Todd Cort, the city's recreation department supervisor.

Newly recruited instructors are a mix of student teachers and city parks and recreation workers who help the kids any way they can.

Temperatures are checked, hygiene and sanitation are a top priority. Access to classrooms is restricted. In fact, parents aren't even allowed inside.

"We want to keep the kids as safe as possible," said Cort. "If parents want to see what the classroom looks like, they can look through a window."

Students work in small, socially distanced "pods" to minimize contact with each other.

"The biggest thing is if someone gets sick, it's not the entire program that's shut down," said Cort. "It's maybe one pod that might have to stop coming for a couple days, or a week."

Along with giving kids much needed social interaction, the program gives parents an opportunity to go back to work without worrying about the safety of their students.

"Whatever we can do as a city to make sure they are protected, this is one way we can do that," said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. "We can ensure they are safe and still get an education."

The cost of the program is $150 a week for Edmonds residents, $172.50 for non-residents.

Most of the students currently attending the classes receive some form of financial assistance.

When asked why these classes are allowed, but schools remain shut, Nelson said the small class sizes keep students and staff safer than if they were in a normal school setting.

There are only about ten students and one or two instructors in a room at any given time.

"It's the student to staffing ratios. That's the key distinction here," said Nelson. "For my second grader, it was something like 30 to 1. How do you do that safely? You can't, but with these small numbers you can control a lot more."

COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County are continuing to climb, prompting health officials to put a pause on plans to return kids to in-person learning.