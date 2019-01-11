SULTAN, Wash. — A Sultan School Board member is stirring controversy with comments he made at a school board meeting this week.

Ed Husmann was talking with the board chairman about whether the district's money for special needs students is being well spent when he made a comment that stunned many.

An audio recording of the conversation read as follows:

Chairman: "We're required to educate these students."

Husmann: "But then maybe they're not educatable."

Chairman: "We have to educate every student that's brought to our school, required by law."

Husmann: "Some kids are uneducatable."

Chairman: "That has nothing to do with it."

Heidi Dawson has two special needs sons in the Sultan School District. She said what she heard from the meeting made her sick.

"Literally my stomach turned," said Dawson. "You get nauseous and then you get angry."

KING 5 contacted Husmann asking him to clarify what he meant by saying, "some kids are uneducatable."

"If we're spending that much money, what's the possibility of the end result?” said Husmann. “Will these children be normal children to take their place in society, or are we dealing with a situation like we have personally, here?"

Husmann was referring to his wife's adopted, special needs son, Seth. Born brain damaged, Seth died at just 38 years old. Husmann referred to Seth as "uneducatable."

"If you're gonna spend that amount of money, that takes it away from the other students that are there that are going to function in society at some point in time," said Husmann.

"That way of thinking is pretty archaic," Dawson countered. "It sends the message that special needs kids aren't worth as much as others. Just because you're not book smart doesn't mean you're not educatable. There are life skills. There are other things that need to be taught."

Dawson is so disgusted by Husmann's stance she's now mounting a last-minute write-in campaign for his seat on the school board. She is hoping to bring a voice to kids like hers.

"It's a totally different world and unless you're immersed in it, you don't quite know," said Dawson.

When asked if it's appropriate to apologize for what he said, Husmann flatly said no. However, Husmann said he is sorry if he offended anyone and is happy to sit down and have a discussion about the controversy, as well as spending for special needs students.