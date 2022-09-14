Eatonville teachers, district reach tentative contract agreement

The union said smaller class sizes are a top priority.

The Eatonville Education Association (WWA) and school district reached a tentative contract agreement Wednesday evening.

The agreement must still be ratified to allow a vote by union members, before being sent to the school board for formal approval.

The first day of school has a tentative start date of Sept. 16 for students in first through 12th grade. Preschool students tentatively start Sept. 19. Kindergarten tentatively starts Sept. 21.

The tentative agreement comes after six days of picketing by educators.

EEA said smaller class sizes are a top priority.

There are about 1,800 students enrolled in the Eatonville School District.

Brothers Hank and Carson Benham are still on summer break, one that's been extended by a week in Eatonville.



"I really love coming here and riding my scooter in the skate park,” said Hank, who is preparing to start fifth grade.

While the brothers are making the most of the time off, they say they’d rather be in the classroom.

"Because I have a really good teacher,” said Carson, who will be in third grade.

"The process has been moments of hope and then moments of frustration,” said Michael Sniezak, the president of the EEA.

Sniezak said union members submitted a letter of No Confidence in Superintendent Gary Neal, urging the school board to call for his immediate resignation. Neal has had the job for about a year.

"We want our students to be the number one priority for him. We didn't feel that was the case. So that's how the vote of no confidence came into play,” said Sniezak.

An ESD spokesperson said the superintendent was unavailable for an interview on Wednesday because the district's team is at the bargaining table.

"We're trying to bargain for money that was already guaranteed to us in our last contract,” Sniezak said.

According to the district's website, teachers have been offered a 6.5% raise while the union is proposing an increase of 8.5%. Sniezak says pay is not the main sticking point.

"It's our class size issues and our support for our students, that is really what keeps us separated,” he said.

Sniezak added that he’s seen families showing their support for teachers.