Eastside Baby Corner serving Puget Sound children of all ages

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Baby Corner has been quietly serving thousands of families in need for the last 30 years. Director Helen Banks Routon said it’s important to recognize that the nonprofit has outgrown its name.

“Eastside Baby Corner is our name we’ve had for 32 years but doesn’t really describe what we do right now because we actually help kids to thrive in five counties here in central Puget Sound,” Routon said.

The organization has been growing since 1990 and handed out 1.5 million diapers and more than 12,000 cans of baby formula last year. The 2022 back-to-school season means the EBC donation van is on the move collecting supplies for their “Pencils and Pants” campaign.

EBC aims to bridge the gap for struggling families and Banks Routon said they know that a backpack full of school essential and even some clothes can make all the difference right now.

“We all see the statistics that says $400 could put a family into bankruptcy. That is how close to the margin people live,” Routon said.

She also said inflation and housing costs are making a drastic situation even more dire.

EBC made a Pencils and Pants stop in Issaquah Tuesday, where school bus driver Cyndi Sheldon made a visit during lunch to drop off more than a dozen backpacks filled with supplies.

“We got some great backpacks donated to us and we filled them with great stuff. It’s fun to do this after spending the morning with the kids. It’s so great to see their smiling faces again,” Sheldon said.

Tricia Barry with EBC said they’re taking the show on the road with upcoming van visits on Tuesday in Sammamish and the following in Kent.

“We have amazing volunteers that show up and help us make these donations ready to go for the people who need them most.”

EBC volunteers donate over 20,000 hours a year. The community organization said most of what they distribute has been donated through the community. They estimate they will serve more than 11,000 local children this year.