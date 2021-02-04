526 COVID-19 cases linked to schools in Washington between August and February

There were 134 separate outbreaks, with most involving two or three cases, according to a report done by the Washington State Department of Health

WASHINGTON, USA — A total of 526 COVID-19 cases were linked to Washington schools between August 2020 and February 2021, according to a report compiled by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

According to the report, there were 134 separate outbreaks at Washington schools between August and February with most involving two to three cases each. Overall, 15 counties reported outbreaks in schools. King County reported 16 outbreaks, Snohomish reported 18 outbreaks, Yakima reported 11 outbreaks, and Spokane County reported the most outbreaks with 36.

Nearly half of all COVID-19 cases associated with schools occurred in students under 18 years of age, according to the report. Students between the ages of 10 and 19 accounted for 34% of all cases.

Outbreaks occurred at a higher rate starting in October and lasting through November. Outbreaks began to decline in frequency in February, according to the report.