'Communication boards' a game changer for students with special needs on Everett school playgrounds

A new piece of equipment is coming to Everett's elementary school playgrounds, and it isn't a slide or a swing.

EVERETT, Wash — Recess can be a tough time for some children -- particularly students with special needs who may feel left out or isolated. But a game changer is coming to the playgrounds of the Everett School District.

The playground isn't just a place to get physical exercise. It's also a place to exercise social skills. Building those skills can be difficult for children like 6-year-old Elias, who doesn't talk much - at least not with his mouth.

Elias communicates with his classmates through a "communication board" now on the playground at View Ridge Elementary School.

When the words won't come, the board allows children with disabilities to express their needs. Students point to nouns, verbs and activities on the board to create a sentence -- telling their classmates what they want to do.

Elias communicated, "I want to play drums," after which two caring classmates brought him to a set of drums on the playground.

Special education teacher Madeleine Stecher pushed for the boards after seeing students have success using an electronic version in the classroom -- creating more unity throughout the school.

"It helps people create relationships with others and play with each other, which is important," she said. "They feel a connection with others in the classroom and out in recess, as well."

The boards promote inclusion, acceptance and understanding between special needs children and their neurotypical counterparts.

Fifth grader Landon Smith helped Elias run from activity to activity. He said the board is leveling the playing field for all.

"It's nice to be on the same page because you have to be able to speak to someone so they can tell you what they want or what they need," Smith said.