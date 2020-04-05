College ‘decision day' for high school seniors comes with uncertainty amid pandemic

A survey found that 20% of seniors across the country said the coronavirus pandemic is impacting whether they will delay attending college in the fall.

SEATTLE — Typically May 1 is “decision day” for high school seniors across the country. It's the deadline for students to choose a future college or university, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty for incoming freshmen. One of the big concerns is whether the fall semester will start on time.

"I've been emailing all the colleges I've been accepted to see what's happening," explained Shakti Cross, a senior at North Creek High School in Bothell. "I want to go in with a clear head knowing everything is taken care of."

Cross was accepted to schools across the country, but campus visits were all canceled, and admissions departments were forced to help her make the big decision remotely.

"I still got the information, but I missed out on what it would feel like to be there," said Cross.

According to a recent survey by higher education firm SimpsonScarborough, 20 percent of high school seniors said they are now likely, or highly likely, to not attend college in the fall. About a quarter of students are reconsidering the schools they originally planned to attend.

More than 400 colleges across the nation have also extended the deadline for incoming freshman to make their big decision.

The University of Washington held strong on its May 1 deadline for incoming freshman to decide but said it’s trying to ease stress for the class of 2020.

"We are not going to let anything that's COVID-19 related affect their ability to enroll at the university," said UW Director of Admissions Paul Seegert. "I'm hearing this from my colleagues across the state too."

Students like Cross are also left with uncertainty when it comes to finances. If freshman year is impacted, questions remain about whether tuition or other costs will be discounted.

Cross is accomplished in high school and will ultimately major in psychology with plans to enter the social work field. But for now, just getting to the first day of college is still a struggle.