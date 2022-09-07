City to hand out meals to Seattle Public Schools students beginning Monday

The city is partnering with PTSA groups to provide meals to students at 50 locations around the city.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will begin distributing meals to students while an ongoing teacher strike continues to delay the first day of school in the Seattle Public Schools district (SPS).

The city is partnering with PTSAs and community groups across the city to hand out meals prepared by the Seattle Public Schools' culinary services team.

Grab-and-go lunches will be available for students and families at 50 locations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily while the strike continues.

Teachers have been on strike since Wednesday, Sept. 7, which was supposed to be the first day of school for SPS students. The Seattle Education Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike over Labor Day weekend.

SEA educators said they are fighting for "student support, reasonable workloads, and respectful pay" from SPS. The union is also negotiating over issues that include staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.

In an update Sunday, SPS said the two sides had made progress during negotiations with a mediator, but still had not come to an agreement.

"We continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached," a spokesperson said.

The city is also running eight recreation drop-in sites for school-age students beginning on Monday. Students from kindergarten through sixth grade will have access to free recreational programs and activities from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Families can see locations and register online.

Food distribution locations