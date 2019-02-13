Schools throughout the Puget Sound region remained closed Wednesday, including the state's largest district, Seattle Public Schools.

At a press conference midday, city officials announced a "three-pronged approach" in an effort to get public schools back open. They call it "Operation Shared Shovel."

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Calvin Goings, Seattle's director of the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, said the city is doing what it can to help get children back into the classroom. Durkan says the city is asking the school district for a priority list of schools where they need crews to help clear a three-block radius.

"We have resources working around the clock but we're going to double down," Durkan said.

Though main roads throughout the city are mostly clear of the slush leftover from the snowstorm that hit the region earlier this week, many side streets and sidewalks remain slippery.

Durkan says the city is also working with King County Metro in an effort to get additional bus service - especially for students who rely on them.

Though extra effort is being put into getting schools open, the city isn't in the clear. Durkan says we're "not through it 100 percent." It's important to note the decision to close schools is up to the district, not the city.

Warmer air has moved in, but freezing temperatures are expected again through at least Thursday morning. That can cause whatever is leftover on the streets and sidewalks to refreeze, making travel difficult.