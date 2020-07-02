CAMAS, Wash. — The principal at Camas High School has resigned following backlash to a Facebook post she made after the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Superintendent Jeff Snell made the announcement of Dr. Liza Sejkora’s resignation Friday afternoon. The district is working on a transition plan.

“This has been a tumultuous week, however, I’ve been impressed with the level of professionalism our staff members have displayed as well as the caring and compassion from our families,” Snell said.

Sejkora was previously on administrative leave over a message she posted to her personal Facebook page: "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today," she wrote following news of Bryant's death. It ends with a shrug emoji.

The rapist reference alludes to a 2003 sexual assault case against Bryant. Ultimately, charges were dropped and he later settled with his accuser out of court.

Sejkora said the post stayed up for about an hour before she took it down. A screen grab was shared with students and parents on social media and quickly had people talking about it.

"I don't support it. It's hard for me to understand it. Anytime there's a loss of life, I hope that all of us come together and rally around that. It didn't come across that way. That's really unfortunate," Snell said earlier this week.

Backlash to the post led to online threats made against Sejkora, as well as students who planned to walkout in protest of Sejkora’s post.

“I am working with the Camas leadership to resign my position as principal of Camas High School,” Sejkora said in a statement on Friday. “Students and staff deserve to have a learning environment free of disruptions.”

