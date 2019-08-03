BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien teacher is giving new life to some old classroom lessons by helping her fourth-grade students learn to code. It's a special classroom technology that the school district can't afford, so Sarah Gerhardt is trying to raise the money herself.

Gerhardt’s class is working through a social studies unit about “westward expansion” and taking on topics like the telegraph and Morse code. It's an old school lesson that doesn’t exactly intrigue all the students.

“Westward expansion is something a little hard to get kids excited about because they don't see it as something they care about anymore,” Gerhardt said.

So, how do you make an old form of communication feel new?

“They are using iPads to code a system to play a sound when they press the buzzer,” explained Gerhardt, as she walked between desks guiding students through an exercise.

It’s a software system by a company called “SAM Labs.” The classroom kit involves a software system that works on iPads or computers and utilizes other components to integrate classroom lessons with coding.

“I think it's been really important to for them to see technology as part of their learning and not as a separate piece that they learn,” Gerhardt said, as she moved between groups working on the exercise.

Within moments, the room is a chorus of dots and dashes. It's music to Gerhardts ears.

“We do have more than 50 percent of our kids on free and reduced lunch, but it doesn't change how they want to learn or even how they learn.”

Unfortunately, the technology is on loan from the manufacturer, and now Gerhardt is trying to raise the money necessary to keep the classroom kit. She says the kits are helping reach some students who aren't as strong in traditional subjects.

“Maybe they're the best at technology, and that might be their moment, and I think finding ways that kids get to feel so successful is huge for these guys,” Gerhardt said.

Since they started using the kids, classroom attendance has been steady, and the kids are begging to do math and science.

Gerhardt is passionate about preparing the kids for success beyond the classroom.

“Our society will be better if we can help kids love what they're doing,” she said.

It’s a meeting of old and new technology to invest in the future.

The class has only three weeks to raise around $400 they need to keep the software. Click here for more information and to go to their “donors choose” page.