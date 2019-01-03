OLYMPIA, Wash. — The move to require simple majorities for the passage of school bond measures may not have the support needed to change the law.

Currently bond measures require a 60 percent majority for passage.

A bill to lower it to a simple majority had a state Senate hearing Thursday.

Three ninth graders from Bethel High School told lawmakers about the frustrations in a district that had four consecutive bonds fail, despite getting more than a 50 percent majority each time.

”When it rains the ceiling leaks in the orchestra room, and there are specific spots we have to watch out for,” 14-year-old Paige Gregory told Senators.

Bethel Superintendent Tom Seigel estimates he visited with lawmakers in Olympia a dozen times this year pushing for the change.

”This state will never have a first rate public school system until it does,” said Seigel.

Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, believes the law should not be changed for school districts, noting state lawmakers need a 60 percent majority for bond requests.

Schoesler also questioned how Bethel is spending its current funding.

“Tom, what’s your salary?” Schoesler asked Seigel during testimony,

“$210,000,” answered Seigel.

”Maybe he should think about his excessive salary before he asks the voters for more money,” said Schoesler.

Since changing the law requires amending the state constitution, it would need to pass out of the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority.

Voters would also need to approve it.

“Doubtful” is how bill sponsor Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, described the bill’s chances.

But she and Seigel said discussing the issue this year might help changing the threshold in the future.