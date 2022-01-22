Bezos Academy may bring new tuition-free preschool to Everett

The agreement includes a 10-year lease with Bezos Academy to offer free schooling for up to 60 students at Everett Station.

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council could soon approve an agreement with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to create a new tuition-free preschool as part of the billionaire’s nationwide network of tuition-free academies.

The agreement includes a 10-year lease with Bezos Academy to offer free schooling for up to 60 students at Everett Station, located at 3201 Smith Avenue.

The agreement leases just under 4,000 sq ft of the first floor of the station and an additional 2,000 sq ft of outdoor space.

In the agreement, the academy would only pay a rent of $120 for the entire 10-year term. Instead of rent costs, the academy would make community investments including substantial improvements to Everett Station, prioritizing admission for children in foster care or children experiencing homelessness and covering employment costs for educational and support staff.

The council could approve the agreement as soon as Wednesday, Jan. 26 during its next council meeting.

The Bezos Academy opened its first tuition-free school in Des Moines, Washington in October 2020. The academy has other locations in Centralia, Federal Way, Pacific Beach, Pasco, Renton, and two in Tacoma. Other locations include one in Orlando, Florida and two in Texas.

According to the academy's website, its goal is to provide tuition-free Montessori-inspired preschools to underserved communities.