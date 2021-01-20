Bellevue teachers vote to pause expansion of in-person learning

The Bellevue School District plans to bring hundreds of 2nd graders back to class on Thursday, but the teacher's union wants to wait until they can get vaccinated.

BELLEVUE, Wash — Two days before the Bellevue School District plans to bring hundreds of 2nd grade students back to the classroom, the teacher's union is asking for a pause to that expansion.

Members of the Bellevue Education Association voted Tuesday night to put a pause on the expansion of in-person learning.

The district is planning to bring about 770 2nd graders back to class on Thursday, Jan. 21, and they will be followed over the next two weeks by students in grade K-1.

"Together, they will join the nearly 800 students who have been receiving in-person instruction since September, with not a single on-site transmission of COVID-19," said Bellevue Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran in an update to parents on Tuesday.

But educators said Tuesday they will not feel safe in the classroom until they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The union said if the district refuses to announce a pause on the expansion on Wednesday, then all Bellevue educators not currently providing necessary in-person and mental health services will stay out of the classroom and continue providing instruction through independent asynchronous work through the end of the week.

"We don't want in any way want this to be us versus students. This is us versus COVID," said one member of the union. "This is us standing united to ensure the best possible working conditions for our staff so they can ensure the best possible learning conditions for our students."